Dazzling Christmas lights show on display in Waikele

For the past seven years, a neighborhood in Waikele has put on a dazzling light show for the holidays.

It’s a show like no other in the state.

Thirteen homes along Anapau Place bring the Christmas spirit to life with lights that are synchronized to music.

“As you’re walking down the street, you’re in the middle of the show. You’ve got lights to the right, lights to the left, in front of you and behind you. It’s just a really wonderful experience. You’re immersed in it,” said resident Keith Yoshida.

“We’ve always decorated our house, and we always tried to do something bigger and better, and we ran out of room, so we couldn’t keep adding things. I thought we need to do something different, so I did some research online and found synchronized lights to music, and I said that’s what we’re doing,” Yoshida added.

The rest is history.

The show runs every night through Dec. 31 from 7 to 9:30 p.m.

Yoshida promises his house will be lit through Jan. 6 “for people that can’t make it before the 31st.”

