Employees save up year-round to adopt Laulima family for the holidays

The Laulima Giving Program



A business in downtown Honolulu holds Blue Jean Fridays.

If workers want to wear jeans on Fridays, they have to pay $5.

The money raised helps Office Team Robert Half adopt a Laulima family every year.

Nine-year-old Jonah had only two requests for Christmas: clothes and a game for his game system.

But he received much more as employees came bearing gifts, piling presents high.

“Thank you so much,” he said, perhaps a bit overwhelmed.

It’s been very difficult for Jonah and his mom since his father left a few years ago. He also suffers from severe asthma and regular bouts of pneumonia.

Because of this, he often misses school and Mom, who’s now a single mother with no family to help, has to miss work.

Mom just wanted a grocery store gift card for a Christmas dinner, but Office Team, who’s been adopting a Laulima family for 11 years now, did more for her too.

“This year the family didn’t have a tree, so we were like, ‘We’ve got to buy a tree,’ so we wanted to buy a tree and ornaments,” said division director Nathan Whitaker. “It’s one of those things we enjoy doing as an office. We call on our clients to help participate. … You saw all the presents. We just want it to be a memorable holidays for the families that they’ll never forget.”

Mission accomplished. There were still plenty of presents to put under the tree for Jonah to open on Christmas Day.

How does Jonah feel? He let his KHON2 shaka and a smile do the talking.