Iolani School orchestra performs at international music conference

Dozens of Iolani School students are spending part of their Christmas holiday in Chicago.

The school’s orchestra was invited to perform at the MidWest Clinic international band, orchestra, and music conference.

It was one of only five high school string orchestras to perform at the event.

In addition to classical pieces, the students also included hula in their performance.

School officials say the application process started a year ago, and the students spent months practicing for their audio and video audition tapes, which were due back in March.

The four-day conference draws more than 17,000 people from all 50 states and more than 30 countries.

The school was invited once before in 2011.