Parents and Keiki are living in a whole new world

In the Disney animated movie Aladin, moviegoers learned about a whole new world.

When it comes to the high tech world that we live in today, it too can feel like a whole new world for many parents.

This morning on Wake Up 2day, psychologist Dr. Allana Coffee joined us in studio to talk about what parents and keiki need to be aware of.

Coffee says when it comes to cell phones and tablets, parents need to understand these four elements in order to cope with the ever-evolving world of technology.

1) Historical context brave new world and anybody born before 1980 is a tourist

2) Challenges: family & classroom (social, bullying, academic)

3) Boundaries & agreements

4) Uses & benefits