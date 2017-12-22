Senior cat finds fur-ever home just in time for Christmas



A Maui couple has a new family member for the holidays, and a senior has a new place to call home.

The senior is Pepe, a 10-year-old cat who was up for adoption at the Maui Humane Society for more than four months.

Now, Pepe has a new home thanks to Dave Dehmer and his wife. The couple lost their feline friend earlier this year.

“Giving a home to senior cat is always rewarding. I think a lot of times, they do get overlooked,” Dehmer said.

Dehmer says since he and his wife work, it wouldn’t be fair to bring a new kitten into the home, and Pepe is the perfect addition to their family.