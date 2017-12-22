Union workers get more than $1 million after being underpaid for years



Local 5 union workers have been waiting years to receive the money they were owed.

Today, they finally got a check in their hands.

In most cases, it’s several thousand dollars for each worker. While that’s important, they say it’s also about getting justice.

It’s impossible not to feel the Christmas cheer at the union hall with members receiving a significant bump in this year’s earnings.

Marlyn Ulit just picked up a check for $11,000.

“I’m very happy. I’ve been very excited since yesterday. Last night, I cannot sleep already until today,” she said.

Workers from Hawaii Care and Cleaning lined up eagerly as they each received a check.

Flordelito Basol got more than $14,000.

“I plan to visit Israel,” he said, “because it is the home of Jesus Christ.”

The union tells us 62 workers will be splitting up a settlement of $1.1 million. Local 5 says the company underpaid the workers from 2007 to 2013.

They were getting paid $13.59 an hour when they should have been getting $18.64 an hour, which means they were shorted about $10,000 a year.

They did housekeeping duties overnight at Hilton Hawaiian Village, which subcontracted the work to Hawaii Care and Cleaning.

At the time, the workers were not even aware that they were getting underpaid.

“The way they had found out was some of the workers in 2013 were hired in-house at the Hilton, so all of a sudden their paychecks went from $13 an hour to $19 an hour. They said, ‘Oh, something’s wrong,'” said Local 5 Hawaii spokeswoman Paola Rodelas.

They filed a lawsuit to get their money and lost, so the union stepped in and got the settlement earlier this year.

But even then the money was held up. The union says there was a question of whether the Hilton or the subcontractor should pay it.

Many of these workers thought this day would never come. For it to finally happen now, it’s practically a Christmas miracle.

“Before, when we’re waiting for this money, I’m so upset because a long time we’ve been waiting,” said worker Anselma Cabico. “I thought no more already, but with the help of the union, they fight for us.”

Hawaii Care and Cleaning paid the settlement.

We reached out to the company and Hilton, but neither one called back to make a comment.