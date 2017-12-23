Arrest made in deadly crash at bus stop in Hauula

Police are questioning two people tonight after a fatal crash in Hauula.

At around 2:00 p.m. police say a 61-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman from Oregon were sitting at the bus stop near Hauula Kai Shopping Center when a vehicle ran into them.

Police say the man was taken in critical condition to the hospital, where he died.

The woman was last listed in serious condition.

A 34-year-old man told authorities he was driving the vehicle involved in the crash, but witnesses contradicted that. The man was arrested for hindering prosecution.

Police say they also found a woman described by witnesses as the driver miles away from the crash sight and brought her in for questioning.

“This is a great example of when the public and the police work together and we were able to hopefully have closure to this case,” Lt. Andre Peters said.

This is the 47th traffic fatality on Oahu so far this year. There were 54 at this time last year.