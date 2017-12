CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Paul “Kevin” Rozier who is autistic and wandered away from his Mililani home on Lahe Street.

He was last seen on Sunday, December 24, 2017, at approximately 5:00 p.m.

He is also familiar with Mililani Uka Elementary School and the Mililani Town Center specially WalMart.

His family and friends are very concerned for his safety and well-being.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

Paul “Kevin” Rozier

Age: 7 years old

Height: 4’7”

Weight: 90 lbs.

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Clothing: White tee shirt with Air Jordan logo and green boxer briefs