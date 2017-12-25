After Christmas, what you need to know about returning gifts

If Santa didn’t quite deliver on your Christmas wish this year, you’re not alone.

Tuesday marks the beginning of what some retailers label the post-Christmas “return-a-thon.”

While many people were inside enjoying a Monday off with family, the Royal Hawaiian Center in Waikiki was open for business.

After opening gifts on Christmas, Tina Yamaki with Retail Merchants of Hawaii says retailers are hoping people are people will come out with open wallets for sales tomorrow. “Now everybody is looking for extra savings and sales.”

If you didn’t get exactly what you wanted for Christmas, Yamaki says many retailers loosen rules for exchanges during and after the holidays. “For some stores we saw they have lengthened their return policy and some have you have to return within 14 days or 30 days here at Christmas time they’re extending that policy.”

But she says there are some things to remember if you’re looking to make an exchange or return.

She says you should know policies and deadlines ahead of time, so there isn’t confusion at the register, also wait a few days if you want to avoid the crowds.

If you can’t return something, stores usually have a softer policy on exchanges, or you can ask for store credit.

Finally, be nice.

Yamaki says, some returns are given on a case by case basis and shopping with aloha always helps. “If people are returning gifts this year they should have the gift receipt, they should not cut off any tags, and they should keep it in the original packaging.”