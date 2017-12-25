Island family Christmas celebrations

Christmas is finally here and people everywhere are celebrating with family and friends.

From going out for brunch to barbecues on the beach, people tell KHON2 it doesn’t really matter what they’re doing for Christmas as long as it’s with family.

While many people spent the holidays at home this year, others decided to go out for their Christmas celebration.

“We didn’t want to cook or clean today so we’re enjoying a family buffet instead,” Brandee Kennedy said.

Pagoda Floating Restaurant was open for its annual Christmas brunch buffet.

“If you look around, everyone goes for all the crab. That’s the main reason why we come here and we’ve been coming here since the beginning,” Jordan Ng said.

For employees, that meant time away from their own families.

“We did our Christmas last night, overnight,” Pagoda employee Sheri Chun said.

However, they tell us it’s not so bad if it means keeping family traditions alive.

“We have a lot of families who’ve been coming here for 20 or 30 plus years and they always keep coming back,” manager Kelvin Nakahata said.

Others spent the day at Ala Moana Beach Park.

People we spoke to say Christmas means two things – food and family.

“We got pork belly, we got shrimp rolls, there’s some chicken and bunch of other stuff,” Lorraine Reyes said.

But more importantly, it’s about family.

“It went back to when my children were younger and we would meet at my parents’ house and then my dad would say this isn’t a park so my other sister said why don’t we go to the park and have Christmas and we’ve been doing that ever since,” Annette Tashiro said.

“A lot of people spend their lifetime wishing to spend holidays out here we’re so lucky we live here so we try to enjoy it as much as we can,” Reyes said.