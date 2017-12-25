Princeton steals Christmas from the ‘Bows in Diamond Head Classic finale

Devin Cannady scored a season-high 28 points and grabbed eight rebounds as Princeton beat Hawaii 77-63 on Monday in the fifth-place game at the Diamond Head Classic.

Cannady was just 1 of 4 from the field in the first half for two points as Princeton was tied with Hawaii at 31. The Tigers shot 52.2 percent in the half but turned it over nine times.

Princeton took a 10-point lead by the 14:36 mark of the second half and Cannady made two free throws for a 66-52 lead with 3:34 left to reach 20 points for the sixth time this season. The Tigers made their last eight field goals of the game.

Amir Bell added 11 points and Jerome Desrosiers 10 for Princeton (7-7). Cannady was 12 of 16 at the free-throw line and the Tigers made 16 of 21.

Cannady needs just three points to reach 1,000 for his career.

Michael Thomas scored 19 points in the first half on 9-of-12 shooting and he finished with 22 points to lead Hawaii (8-4). Brocke Stepteau added 15 points for the Rainbow Warriors, who were just 9 of 20 from the free-throw line.