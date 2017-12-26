Ask a Specialist: Hospital Pharmacists’ Role in Addressing the Opioid Epidemic

You hear about the opioid crisis in America. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), since 1999, the number of overdose deaths involving opioids – including prescription opioids and heroin – have quadrupled. The majority of drug overdose deaths, more than six out of ten, involve an opioid. What is the Hospital Pharmacists’ Role in Addressing the Opioid Epidemic and what can you do to keep yourself and your loved ones safe? Find out with Christina Berg, Pharm.D., BCPS, clinical pharmacist at The Queen’s Medical Center, in this segment of Ask a Specialist on Wake Up 2day.

To learn more about the opioid epidemic, contact the Hawaii Department of Health – Alcohol and Drug Abuse Division at 692-7506, or go online to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website: https://www.cdc.gov/drugoverdose/index.html