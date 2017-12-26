Heavy rains blanket Oahu

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flood advisory for Oahu until 2:15 p.m.

At 11:08 a.m., radar indicated heavy rain over the southern coast, windward coast and central interior. Rain was falling at a rate of around 1 inch per hour. Minor flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas can be expected.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Honolulu, Hauula, Waimanalo, Mililani, Wahiawa, Schofield Barracks, Kaneohe Marine Base, Hawaii Kai, Palolo, Ahuimanu, Salt Lake and Kailua.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS:

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.

Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 2:15 p.m. if heavy rain persists.