Maui police need your help finding a man who’s been missing for more than a year.

David Alex was reported missing by his coworkers when he didn’t show up for work.

He was last seen on November 8, 2016 wearing the clothes in the video.

Alex moved to Maui from Crystal Lake, Illinois.

If you know where he is, call 911 or Maui CrimeStoppers at 242-6966.