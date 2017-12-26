Monarch Butterflies help Local Agriculture

Promoting sustainable agricultural means a commitment to restoring the habitats and ecosystems of beneficial insects, like the monarch butterfly. At innovative farms in Kunia and on Molokai, crown flower (Calotropis gigantea) plants have been cultivated in an effort to increase the butterfly’s habitat and protect biodiversity. Entomologist Krishna Bayyareddy talks about the monarch butterfly life cycle and creating natural synergistic relationships between pollinating insects and agricultural crops.

