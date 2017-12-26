Pali Highway resurfacing project scheduled to start

The Pali Highway resurfacing project is set to get underway Wednesday, December 27.

So that means lane closures.

The right lane in the Honolulu-bound direction between the Pali Tunnels and Waokanaka Street, and between Jack Lane and Niolopa Place will be closed tomorrow through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will also be intermittent lane closures in both directions between Vineyard Boulevard and Kamehameha Highway during the same time.

The project is expected to be completed by winter of 2019.

