21 albatross eggs from Kauai relocated to Kaena Point

Nearly two dozen albatross eggs now have new parents.

Pacific Rim Conservation worked with the U.S. Navy’s Pacific Missile Range Facility on Kauai to collect 21 eggs and transfer them to a colony at Kaena Point on Oahu.

The relocation of eggs helps protect the species since the birds nest near the runway at the missile range making them an airstrike hazard.

The eggs that they’re replacing at Kaena Point are infertile.

“Albatross cannot tell their egg from another egg. They cannot tell a fertile egg from an infertile egg. So if they have an egg that’s not fertile, sometimes they sit on the egg much longer until when it should’ve hatched,” Eric Vanderwerf, Pacific Rim Conservation, said.

The eggs at Kaena Point are expected to hatch in early February.

Nearly 600 eggs have been relocated from the missile range over the past dozen years.