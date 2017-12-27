Makaha’s Yancy Medeiros feels UFC main event is ‘window of opportunity to keep things rolling’

It’s official. Makaha’s Yancy Medeiros is a UFC main eventer.

The UFC officially announced Wednesday night that the 30-year-old welterweight will face Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in the main event of UFC Fight Night 126 in Austin, Texas on February 18, 2018 on FS1.

Medeiros, who is currently ranked 15th in the 170-pound division, has won three consecutive fights, with his most recent win being a fight of the year candidate when he defeated Brazil’s Alex “Cowboy” Oliveira via third round TKO on December 2.

“I’m very excited. I’m very happy that they’re giving me that shot to really be the poster boy or an investment to the company. This is my window of opportunity to keep things rolling in my favor and my direction” Medeiros told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.

The main event matchup came up on Christmas Day according to Medeiros. Apparently, Cerrone had a fight at 155-pounds fall through and it was brought to the Medeiros camp’s attention that the fan favorite was looking for an exciting match up to headline the Texas event. Despite the event coming a month earlier than he had planned to fight again, Medeiros jumped at the opening and within hours was told that the fight was in the works.

“I’m not just there to win the crowd. I’m here to get to the top and if this is the type of opportunities and situations that I’m going to be put in. I’m going to take this. I mean, I feel like it is kind of closer to my fight, but I’m ready for it. I’m ready to fight. I want to be world champion and if this is the opportunity or the chance that I need to take and go through and people believe in me and the company believes in me then I’m going to persevere and I’m going to do everything I can to make the best of this opportunity, and I’m thankful that Cowboy is giving me this opportunity to really live out my dream and get to the top of where I want to be,” Medeiros said.

Cerrone, a fan favorite, who has a UFC/WEC record 19 performance bonuses in his career recently announced plans to return to lightweight after three consecutive losses in the welterweight division. That move apparently will come after his bout with Medeiros, who expressed gratitude to the fighter four years his elder.

“I respect him as a fighter, I respect him as a person. He fought with my brother Nate (Diaz) but I have nothing against Cowboy. I’m actually thankful that he would take this fight, because he’s a higher ranked fighter. A lot of times the high ranked guys don’t want to fight someone lower than them, but Cowboy is just a real fighter and I think that’s something that he and I can relate to and respect. At the end of the day we’re going to put on a show for everyone and we can be cool. I think that’s how we can promote this fight. Respect inside and outside of the octagon,” Medeiros said.

Medeiros will become just the fourth Hawaii-born fighter to ever headline a televised UFC event.

Former welterweight/lightweight champion Hilo’s BJ Penn has had 12 main events in his career. Current featherweight champ and Medeiros’ training partner Waianae’s Max Holloway has been the headliner three times, while Kapolei’s Louis Smolka headlined one main event in his career.

UFC Fight Night 126 will take place at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas, on Feb. 18 and also includes a heavyweight bout between Derrick Lewis and Marcin Tybura. The card will air on Fox Sports 1 following early prelims on UFC Fight Pass.