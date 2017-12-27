Maui woman’s dream comes true Christmas morning

A Maui woman got a fun Christmas gift Monday.

One that was delivered to her front porch.

Funny thing is Petra Gilmore says she had a vivid dream the night before about getting a new kitten.

She asked her husband who said no, and then a few hours later he appeared.

“I bet my husband in combination with the Maui Humane Society surprise with the kitten delivery on Christmas morning. I always wanted to have a cat again in my home because now we have a yard and more space. We’re going to have a baby. I want another cat, and there she is.”

His name is King Louie.

Petra says ‘the kitten is awesome. Her husband Tim is crazy, and looks forward to welcoming a baby boy into their new home this May.’