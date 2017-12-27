Medical products for health center intercepted, sold on the black market

A former Waianae pharmacy worker is accusing of stealing medical products.

Stacie-Lynn Pihana was indicted for first degree theft.

According to prosecutors, she worked at the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health center.

The indictment claims Pihana of ordered more than 2,000 cases of diabetic test strips.

She’s then accused of re-selling them to a source, who then sold them on the black market.

The health center lost more than $695,000.

The prosecutors office warns against buying diabetic test strips off the black market because they could be counterfeit, expired or defective.