Medical products for health center intercepted, sold on the black market

By Published: Updated:

A former Waianae pharmacy worker is accusing of stealing medical products.

Stacie-Lynn Pihana was indicted for first degree theft.

According to prosecutors, she worked at the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health center.

The indictment claims Pihana of ordered more than 2,000 cases of diabetic test strips.

She’s then accused of re-selling them to a source, who then sold them on the black market.

The health center lost more than $695,000.

The prosecutors office warns against buying diabetic test strips off the black market because they could be counterfeit, expired or defective.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s