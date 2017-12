A sewage spill caused by wet weather has officials warning residents to stay out of Ka’elepulu Canal in Kailua.

Crews responded to a spill on Tuesday around 7:30 p.m. on Popoia Road.

The spill discharged about 3,075 gallons of untreated wastewater from a manhole into Ka’elepulu Canal.

Crews are placing warning signs around the area Wednesday morning.

The public is advised to stay out of the contaminated waterway until signs are taken down.