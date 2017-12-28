5th ranked UH Men’s Volleyball team enters 2018 eager to take next step in a new era

Following a run into the NCAA championship tournament’s final four a season ago, the 5th ranked University of Hawaii Men’s Volleyball team eagerly awaits first serve to 2018 as UH embarks on a new era in the Big West Conference.

After 24-years as a member of the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation, the Rainbow Warriors and five others will battle for the inaugural BWC crown, and UH will do so with preseason All-Americans leading the charge.

Junior opposite/outside hitter Stijn van Tilburg and senior libero Larry Tuileta headline a loaded roster that was picked second to arch-rival Long Beach State in the Big West preseason poll.

With valuable big match experience under their belts, the ‘Bows who opened its first regular season practice Thursday feel now is the time to take the next step.

“Well, just overall, the character. Not just that we have good volleyball players. It’s guys that have done good in the classroom, they’re just good dudes on and off the court and they love playing volleyball and they can do it at a high level” said 9th year head coach Charlie Wade.

“I know there are still a lot of juniors on the team, but we come in here and are like, we don’t have to wait until our senior year. This is our chance, a big chance. We have a great schedule I think, so there’s definitely an opportunity to win it all” added van Tilburg.

The Rainbow Warriors will open the regular season on Thursday January 4th against Stevens Institute of Technology as part of the Texaco Rainbow Warrior Classic. UH will then face Juniata College and USC on Friday and Saturday respectively.

