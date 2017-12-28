A look back at 2017: Through the eyes of a Base Commander

2017 was another memorable year Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. This morning on Wake Up 2day, Base Commander, Capt. Jeff Bernard joined us in studio to share his year-end message with KHON2 viewers.

Capt. Bernard thanked the community for its tremendous support to the installation, service members and families. “We had a safe year of port operations and flight operations,” says Capt. Bernard. “Safety and security are our most important jobs. We had some great environmental and cultural initiative, fishpond, makahiki, mangrove removal, bike path cleanups etc. The City & County of Honolulu awarded us the Good Neighbor and Environmental Hero Award in 2017.”

Capt. Bernard says safety and security will continue to be a priority, as well as building their successes with joint Air Force / Navy team.

“Probably the biggest thing on the horizon is RIMPAC 2018 coming this summer,” says Capt. Bernard. “We expect details soon from U.S. Pacific Fleet and Third Fleet, but we can expect dozens of nations and ships and thousands of service members, who will be training together in Hawaiian waters in July. In 2018 we look forward to welcoming back USS Preble, USS O’Kane, USS Chafee, USS Halsey and USS Hopper – one-half of our homeported surface ships. All five are currently deployed to Indo-Pacific.”