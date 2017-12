Servco Auto, Hawaii’s largest dealership group, is warning customers about a new scam.

The company says someone has been calling customers trying to sell them extended car warranties to get their personal and financial information.

The scammers don’t know if they’re calling a Servco Auto customer, but are trying random numbers in the state.

Servco Auto says it doesn’t call, text, or email customers to extend vehicle warranties.

The auto dealer says that if you get a call like this, hang up.