‘Bows target improved play after halftime ahead of second half of season

The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team hosts Howard on Friday, Dec. 29 in the team’s final non-conference game before opening Big West play. Tipoff is 7:00 p.m. at the Stan Sheriff Center.

UH is coming off a sixth-place finish in the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic. The Rainbow Warriors went 1-2, as they fell to then-No. 6 Miami, beat Davidson and concluded the tournament with a Christmas Day loss to Princeton. UH has been a good bounce-back team this year, going 3-0 after a loss with an average margin of victory of 10.0 points.

In Hawaii’s two losses in the DHC, the Rainbows struggled coming out of the lockers for the second half. In both games they were tied at the break, but was outscored 88-56 in the final 20 minutes.

“I’m not really sure what it is, I think maybe just coming out stagnant after that halftime, like guys get complacent as a team and not really remembering what we did in the first half to put us in the position that we’re in, so, I think we need to work on that, that’s been one of our biggest issues is second half starts. It’s kind of hard to work on that in practice, it’s more like having to work on your mentality, I don’t know if we can necessarily work on that in practice, but that’s just individually every guy needs to realize that when you come out in the second half you have to have the same intensity that you did in the first half” said ‘Bows junior guard Brocke Stepteau.

This will be the second meeting in the last three seasons between UH and Howard, out of the MEAC. The ‘Bows defeated the Bison 94-59 in January 2016 and are undefeated in 15 all-time meetings with MEAC schools.

Following its game against Howard, UH will open Big West play with a pair of road games at Long Beach State (Jan. 4) and CSUN (Jan. 6).

Who: Hawai’i (8-4, 0-0 Big West) vs. Howard (3-12, 0-0 MEAC)

When: Friday, Dec. 29, 2017

Time: 7:00 p.m. HT

Where: Stan Sheriff Center (10,300) – Honolulu, HI

Coaches: Eran Ganot is in his third season at UH (50-26). Kevin Nickelberry is in his ninth season at Howard (72-166)

Series Information: UH leads, 2-0.

About Howard: The Bison are just 3-12 but have won two of their last four games, including their last outing on Dec. 22, an 80-75 win vs. UNC Wilmington in the Sun Bowl Invitational in El Paso…Howard has played all but three of their games away from home and is winless on the road (0-11)…RJ Cole (21.6 ppg) and Charles Williams (18.4 ppg) account for nearly 60 percent of the team’s scoring.