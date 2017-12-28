DOH audit of outbreak responses finds lack of communication and insufficient record keeping

Lack of communication and not enough record keeping – those are some of the findings made during an audit of the state Department of Health.

The audit examined the health department’s response to outbreaks of dengue fever, hepatitis A, and Salmonella on tainted ogo.

The report says there was a breakdown in communication within the department, state and county officials, and even the general public.

The state auditor says there wasn’t a complete communications plan in place during these outbreaks and the DOH didn’t keep a good record of what was discussed during and after the response.

Virginia Pressler, director of the Department of Health, says she agrees with the auditor’s report.

In fact, Pressler says most of the findings validated what the DOH already knew.

The director says the department recognizes it needs to do a better job in some areas, but says it’s dealing with a lack of communication resources.

Pressler also says they have developed a new communication plan that addresses a mosquito borne outbreak of Zika, but says that same plan can be used for any outbreak.

“So this was a statewide effort where we worked with the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Health and worked with each county so that we could establish ahead of time what the communication channels would be, and what the responsibilities of the various parties are so the next time there’s a mosquito borne outbreak we are much more prepared,” Pressler explained.

Some additional staff has already been hired using recent funding.

KHON2 asked lawmakers about the funding issues cited in the audit.

Representative John Mizuno is the chair of the committee on Health and Human Services, and he says if the department can show a critical need for positions more funding could be approved.