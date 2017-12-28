Ever wanted to be a certified Iolani Palace Docent?

Do you have a passion for Hawaiian history and want to help spread it? Iolani Palace may be looking for you.

The palace is offering a seven-week Docent Training Course with classes on Mondays starting on January 29, 2018.

The training will expand participants’ knowledge of the palace and monarchy era history, develop their public speaking skills, and prepare them to educate visitors about the cultural significance of Iolani Palace.

Because the palace is a popular attraction for international visitors, they are in particular need of bilingual docents, especially those speaking Japanese, Mandarin, and Korean.

Classes will meet on Mondays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Old Archives Building on the Palace grounds and include additional reading assignments and homework. There is a $40 fee that pays for a training manual, instruction, lectures, field trips, and other necessary materials.

To be a certified Iolani Palace Docent, you need at least forty hours of Guardian Service (providing aid to docents) and to have completed the Docent Training Course.

Prospective applicants are encouraged to begin serving their Guardian hours as soon as possible.

For more information, contact Docent Educator Zita Cup Choy at educator@iolanipalace.org or call (808) 522-0822 ext. 141.