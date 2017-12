Get ready for Fukubukuro 2018! It starts at 9:30 Monday morning at Ala Moana Center. About 70 retailers are taking part from Maui Divers Jewelry to Lucky Strike Social. Fukubukro means you buy something, guaranteed that it is worth more than what you shelled out, but you have no idea what you’re buying. If you want to know more visit www.alamoanacenter.com