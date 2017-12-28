Hundreds of bollards installed on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS – The Las Vegas Strip is a little more secure just in time for New Year’s Eve.

The installation of 800 steel posts, called bollards, has been completed in various locations along Las Vegas Boulevard from Tropicana to Spring Mountain.

This completes phase one of the project, meant to ensure the safety of pedestrians from vehicle impact.

The posts stand between three and four feet tall and are built to withstand a flatbed truck going at 55 miles per hour.

It took crews about five weeks to finish phase one. In all, 7,500 bollards will be installed along the Strip by the end of next year.