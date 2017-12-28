Iolani band students perform in Alamo Bowl halftime show

It was a huge, once in a lifetime opportunity for some Iolani school students who got to perform in the Alamo Bowl halftime show Thursday along with a dozen other bands from across the nation.

Iolani was invited to participate after band director Manny Dayao submitted a video clip which was kind of like an audition reel to the Alamo Bowl committee.

There were 45 Iolani marching band members and 13 dancers in the halftime show in the Alamodome.

On Wednesday, Iolani took second place in the battle of the bands competition.

The dance team was named “outstanding general effect” and “outstanding auxiliary unit.”