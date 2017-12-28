Las Vegas rang in 2017 with parties, fireworks

LAS VEGAS – More than 300,000 visitors turned out to ring in 2017 Las Vegas style with big crowds, parties and an extravagant fireworks display at midnight.

Nightclubs pulled out all the stops with performances from DJ Calvin Harris, rappers T-Pain and Kendrick Lamar and artists Drake and Bruno Mars. The city’s celebrity chefs crafted elaborate prix fixe menus complete with caviar and champagne toasts.

The Las Vegas Strip was closed to traffic starting at 6 p.m. becoming a pedestrian walkway for party goers. Downtown was also packed with revelers and live performances.

An eight-minute fireworks show kicked off at the stroke of midnight, with rockets launching from the tops of half a dozen casinos.