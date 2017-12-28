Las Vegas ranks high for best places to spend NYE

LAS VEGAS – Las Vegas ranks as the 10th best city to spend Nye Year’s Eve if you’re looking to save a little cash, according to a new WalletHub report.

The report compared 100 of the biggest cities based on 25 key indicators ranging from the legality of fireworks to average price of an NYE party ticket. Las Vegas ranked first in the country for nightlife options, luxury shopping, and music venues.

While Las Vegas got high marks, nine other cities beat it out for NYE celebrations. So, if you’re looking to get away during the holiday, below are the other cities that made the top 10.

> New York, NY

> Orlando, FL

> Atlanta, GA

> Los Angeles, CA

> San Francisco, CA

> San Diego, CA

> Chicago, IL

> Miami, FL

> Washington, DC

> Las, Vegas, NV

And what’s NYE without a little sparkling wine? Reveler drink more than 360 million glasses while ringing in the new year.