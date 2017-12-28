Leaky roofs still a problem at Honolulu airport, some say it’s getting worse

Leaking roofs continue to plague the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

Last February a leaky canopy drenched luggage and tourists trying to take cover outside of the overseas terminal.

Inside the baggage claim, water was also gushing down the front ceiling and knocking out the panels.

Tuesday’s heavy rains once again, inundated the roof in dire need of repair.

Laundry bins and garbage cans were placed under dripping ceilings Thursday, two days after the storm. A video was taken inside the overseas terminal near gates 24 through 27 showing a bulge in the ceiling with water streaming down as workers mopped the flooded floors.

Senator Will Espero, a member of the transportation committee, said he remembers coming home from a flight several years ago and seeing the leaky roofs in the airport.

“Not enough is being done soon enough,” Espero said. “This is something the airport division and DOT needs to step up and do a better job because whenever there’s these heavy rains we find more leaks. Obviously, there’s a problem either in the regular maintenance of those areas. This is the first place our tourist and visitors see when they come to Hawaii and we want them to have a positive good impression.”

The wet floors caused by the leaks also raise safety concerns.

“Certainly there’s always going to be liability to the state when you have problems that aren’t being fixed,” Espero said.

The Department of Transportation spokesperson said they put out a bid in April 2017 to fix the entire roof of the overseas terminal with an estimated cost of $10 million.

But is it enough to just fix the roof? Should more be done?

Workers at the airport said they think a new terminal should be built and Senator Espero agreed.

“It makes sense to completely remodel and rehabilitate it and spend 10, if not hundreds of millions of dollars so it can look like the world class airport you see in Japan and other international and big city destinations.”