Honolulu police have shut down roads in Kalihi following a pedestrian crash.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Emergency officials say a 73-year-old woman was hit by a car fronting 2043 Dillingham Boulevard.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say Dillingham Boulevard was closed in the westbound direction from Mokauea Street to Puuhale Road until just before 8 p.m.

