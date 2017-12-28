Taxi company adjusts to new Uber and Lyft competition at Honolulu airport

We’re almost a month into a pilot program that allows Uber and Lyft to pick up passengers at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, and the competition for airport rides is heating up.

Customers are always looking for the best deals.

Local companies like TheCab introduced kamaaina fares to and from the airport.

Passengers now have plenty of options when choosing how to get to and from the airport. One of those options is now a flat rate offered by TheCab, but it’s for locals only.

TheCab’s phones are still ringing according to the company’s president Howard Higa, although since ride sharing companies like Uber and Lyft came to Hawaii, Higa says things are much different.

“Of course there’s competition. So competition gives us [an opportunity to sharpen] our minds to think we have to do something more than just sitting back and having this laissez faire effect,” Higa said.

Higa says although TheCab has taken a hit, local customers are still calling. One way he hopes to keep people coming back, a new kamaaina airport fare option.

A button on their website takes you to a screen with a blank space for your zip code, from there you calculate the discounted fare.

“It can range from 20 to 30 percent off the actual meter rate which is, I think is, a fair value to get to the airport,” Higa said.

A normal cab meter would read around $41 from Ala Moana to the Airport.

The kamaaina rate is a flat $25.

Uber and Lyft range from anywhere between $20 to $40 depending on the time of day. They have been picking up customers at the airport since the beginning of the December.

The people we spoke with say they think the competition between Uber and cab companies is a good thing.

We asked travelers what he thought about TheCab introducing new kamaaina rates.

“I love it. I think TheCab would be cheaper with the discount. [It] can get kind of expensive to the airport, so definitely worth the while,” Shane M. said.

“I think the competition probably isn’t bad as long as the playing field is equal for both sides,” Tom Erickson said.

During the three month pilot period Uber and Lyft pay the state 7 percent of their fares. Higa says he’d like to see the ridesharing companies follow the same rules as taxi companies.

“For us, I was disappointed that we have to do and go through all these hoops and turns to pay at the airport. We have to get stickers, we have to put transponders on there. Where as the governor said fine Uber and Lift, you can do a pilot program so you can come in without any of those,” Higa said.

The pilot program for Uber and Lyft at the airport lasts through February. We’ll continue to follow up and let you know if there are any changes are made.