First 2018 test of warning siren system to include attack warning sound

Don’t forget that on Tuesday, January 2, the state will conduct its monthly test of the outdoor warning siren system.

The usual siren will be followed by an attack warning siren.

There were some problems during the first attack warning test earlier this month.

Some people either didn’t hear it, said it was too soft, or said it didn’t sound any different than the normal tone.

The state just released its final report on the siren. It shows 28 of 386 sirens across the state did not sound.

Reasons include mechanical issues, electrical issues, and bad solar panels.

“The ones that we identified right away, we reprogrammed them. For the others, we’ve added them to our list. We’re actually in the middle of a one year program to repair, refit, renovate sirens across the state and also add some new ones,” Richard Rapoza, Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, explained.

The state wants to remind residents the sirens are just the first of a 3-part warning system.

There will also be announcements on the radio and television as well as an alert on your mobile phone.