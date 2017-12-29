Hawaii Grown – Hawaii Made: Heavenly Hakus

By Published:

Her philosophy is “Share, Wear and Create”. Elvrine Chow of Heavenly Hakus is keeping it local-style in a most beautiful way. She’ll join us to demonstrate the art of making wili-style haku or lei po’o in today’s Hawaii Grown-Hawaii Made.

Website:  http://www.kauaigrown.org/heavenly-hakus

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s