Hawaii Grown – Hawaii Made: Heavenly Hakus

Her philosophy is “Share, Wear and Create”. Elvrine Chow of Heavenly Hakus is keeping it local-style in a most beautiful way. She’ll join us to demonstrate the art of making wili-style haku or lei po’o in today’s Hawaii Grown-Hawaii Made.
Her philosophy is “Share, Wear and Create”. Elvrine Chow of Heavenly Hakus is keeping it local-style in a most beautiful way. She’ll join us to demonstrate the art of making wili-style haku or lei po’o in today’s Hawaii Grown-Hawaii Made.
Advertisement
Advertisement