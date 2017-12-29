Honolulu Fire Department offers up safety tips for a safe New Year

Published:

The Honolulu Fire Department wants to make sure that you use your firecrackers as the label says.

Also important to have a water source or a bucket of water nearby in case a fire starts.

Parents make sure you oversee your children even if they are playing with novelty fireworks.

And H.F.D. along with Hawaiian Electric warns you not to drape firecrackers over power lines.

Last year the Honolulu Fire Department responded to more than 800 calls that were firecracker related. H.F.D. wants to have a fun and safe new year’s eve celebration.

