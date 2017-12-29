Massive avocado found on Hawaii Island now officially a record breaker

Related Coverage Locally grown avocado could set new world record

Remember this giant avocado a Hawaii Island woman found earlier this month?

Looks like it has put her in the record books!

Pamela Wang said she found the monster fruit on the side of the road, near her home in Kealakekua.

It weighed in at 5 pounds 3.68 ounces.

She entered the avocado into the Guinness Book of World Records in the heaviest avocado category, and after some serious scrutiny, her avocado was officially certified.

“Guinness was actually quite a stickler. They made me prove many different things. They wanted not only proof of the weighing pictures, they even wanted video tape which we did not have. So we had to find other pictures of the weigh in. And they needed calibration of the scales, so they had to prove that with a company from Honolulu that came to calibrate,” Wang said.

Wang said she took the avocado to a local restaurant where they sliced it up, made avocado steaks, and shared it with others.

She says she’s also keeping her eye out for the next champion, and clearly something is in the soil in Kealakekua because she recently came across two other giant avocados weighing in at almost 4 pounds.