Master agreement signed to remodel, expand Mayor Wright Homes

Mayor Wright Homes

It’s one of the oldest and largest public housing properties in the state.

Mayor Wright Homes in Kalihi will be redeveloped after being built in 1953 and modernized in 1984.

The project has been talked about for years.

Today, the state and a developer, Hunt Companies, signed a master agreement for Mayor Wright.

“This is taking 364 public housing units over 60 years old, demolishing them, and building 2,500 brand new units for all incomes. Mixed income, mixed use, and TOD zoned, so very excited about prospect of getting this done,” Hakim Ouansafi, executive director Hawaii Public Housing Authority, said.

“We now have the blueprint for and guide for what will be the redevelopment of Mayor Wright, but also transformation of entire Kalihi neighborhood,” Hunt Hawaii president Steve Colon said.

The estimated 1.3 billion dollar redevelopment will be done in multiple phases.

Construction is expected to start at the end of 2019.

