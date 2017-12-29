Plenty of ahi means good news for New Year celebrations

It’s the busiest time of the year at the Honolulu Fish Market.

“The auction started at 3 a.m. which means my guys started at 9 p.m. last night and we’ll probably be going til about 4:00 or 5:00 maybe later today,” Brooks Takenaka, with the Hawaii Seafood Council, says.

Buyers spent Friday morning stocking up in preparation for New Year celebrations.

This year, there’s more than enough to go around. We’re told an estimated 150,000 pounds of fish came in on Friday alone.

“This year there happens to be a lot more yellowfin tuna which is generally speaking, cheaper,” Takenaka said.

“There’s a lot of fish which is great. But the very high end, there’s very few that fall into that category,” buyer Guy Tamashiro, with Tamashiro Market, said.

We saw one fish that weighed in at 235 lbs. and sold for over $3,000.

“Everybody wants to sell the best so everybody’s fighting for it,” Guy said.

This weekend is expected to be extremely busy and at Tamashiro Market, staff has been prepping since 3 a.m.

“Cutting all the poke, cutting all of the fish, getting all of the orders ready,” Cyrus Tamashiro, also with Tamashiro Market, says. “Sashimi platters are all sold out for New Year’s Eve, Ahi filets we are going to be closing the book pretty soon because our store space is limited.”

If you’re planning on celebrating with sashimi this weekend, customers are encouraged to buy early.

“In the morning when we open, there’s a line outside the door,” Cyrus says.

Also, don’t be afraid to splurge.

“It’s New Year’s so get the best fish possible and you want fresh fish. Don’t buy frozen fish,” Cyrus says.

“Every once in a while it doesn’t hurt to try some really good stuff. The problem is going back to the lesser quality stuff,” Takenaka says.