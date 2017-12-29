Saint Louis grad Corey Batoon announced as ‘Bows Defensive Coordinator

Hawai’i-native and Florida Atlantic special teams coordinator and co-defensive coordinator Corey Batoon has accepted the position as the University of Hawai’i’s new defensive coordinator.

“We’re excited to announce Corey Batoon as our defensive coordinator,” head coach Nick Rolovich said. “We’ve had conversations about coming back for some time now and the timing is right. He’s an incredibly smart football coach and is regarded as an excellent recruiter. He’s another local boy on our staff who’s come back home and we’re thrilled to have him.”

Batoon, a Saint Louis School graduate, spent the 2017 season on Lane Kiffin’s staff, helping the Owls to one of the nation’s top turnaround seasons. FAU finished with an 11-3 record, captured the Conference USA title, and defeated Akron in the Boca Raton Bowl. In addition to serving as co-defensive coordinator and special teams coordinator, Batoon coached the safeties.

FAU’s defense ranks 21st nationally in yards allowed (332.6/game) and 22nd in points allowed (20.2). The Owls also surrendered only 179.4 passing yards per game, which ranks 17th and recorded 15 interceptions, which ranks 21st.

A 20-year veteran in the college coaching ranks, Batoon joined the Owls after spending four years on the Ole Miss staff where he was promoted to assistant coach for safeties and special teams coordinator in January 2015. That season, he helped guide a Rebel defense that returned four interceptions for touchdowns and ranked second in the SEC with 15 picks and third with 23 turnovers. Ole Miss’ special teams unit also ranked among the top 32 in both punt returns defense and kickoff return defense while kicker Gary Wunderlich led all SEC kickers with 120 points on 19-of-25 field goals and did not miss a PAT in 63 chances.

In 2013 and 2014 Batoon served as Ole Miss’ assistant athletics director for recruiting operations after initially joining the Rebels as assistant AD for player development in 2012. Batoon helped the Rebels land four straight top 15 signing classes, including in 2013 and 2016 that ranked among the nation’s top five. He also contributed to the program advancing to four straight bowl games with an appearance in the Sugar Bowl in 2015.

Prior to Ole Miss, Batoon was an assistant coach at Arkansas State from 2009-11, where he coached cornerbacks, safeties and special teams. In his first season, the Red Wolves’ secondary help lead the defense to a Sun Belt Conference No. 1 ranking in total defense and No. 2 ranking in passing defense.

Before making the jump to FBS, Batoon spent 11 seasons (1998-2008) as the assistant head coach, defensive coordinator and secondary coach at Northern Arizona. He also spent time as the special teams coordinator during his tenure that saw the Lumberjacks appear in the three FCS playoffs.

Batoon spent one year each at Montana (1997) as defensive line coach and Central Missouri State as special teams coordinator and secondary coach. He also coached at Saint Mary’s (Calif.) for three seasons (1993-95) as defensive backs coach and recruiting coordinator and two years (1991-92) at Pierce Junior College in Los Angeles.

Batoon played collegiately at San Diego City Junior College and later at Long Beach State (1988-89). He graduated from LBSU with a degree in political science in 1991, later earning a master’s in health, physical education and recreation from Saint Mary’s in 1996.

The Batoon File

Hometown: Honolulu, O’ahu

Education: Long Beach State, B.S. Political Science (1991); Saint Mary’s, Master’s Health and Physical Education and Recreation (1996)

Family: Stacy (wife), Brandy and Summer (daughters)

Coaching Experience

2017: Florida Atlantic University (Assistant Coach Safeties/Special Teams/Co-Defensive Coordinator)

2015-16: Ole Miss (Assistant Coach/Safeties & Special Teams Coordinator)

2012-15: Ole Miss (Assistant AD for Recruiting Operations/Defensive Assistant)

2009-11: Arkansas State (Assistant Coach/DB & Special Teams)

1998-2008: Northern Arizona (Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator and Secondary Coach)

1997: Montana (Assistant Coach/Defensive Line)

1996: Central Missouri State (Assistant Coach/Secondary & Special Teams Coordinator)

1993-95: Saint Mary’s (Calif) (Assistant Coach/Defensive Backs/Recruiting Coordinator)

1991-92: Pierce Junior College (Assistant Coach/Defensive Backs/Special Teams)