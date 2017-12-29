Some good and bad news for your wallet in 2018

Big changes are coming in 2018.

The good news, some people will see a pay increase.

The bad news, it’ll cost you more if you own a car or if you take the city bus.

KHON2 spoke to a local restaurant owner who tells us ultimately, the increase to the minimum wage equals higher prices for customers

“This is quite difficult for us as a business owner and operator,” Panya owner Annie Jeung said.

Jeung says she doesn’t mind paying more as long as workers are reliable.

“I wish we could have better quality or skillful people to justify the increase,” Jeung said.

Bus prices also go up on Monday.

A one way trip goes up 25 cents, a day pass will increase by 50 cents.

Monthly bus pass holders will have to fork up 10 dollars more and annual members will see an increase of 110 dollars.

The change doesn’t sit well with everyone.

“It’s expensive,” bus rider Kim Roldan said. “Paying 70 dollars a month I think, it is kind of high.”

“Mean. I guess it has to happen. We have to cover the cost of things. Everything goes up,” bus rider Chad Fujihara.

Fujihara says he rides the bus into town from Waianae everyday.

“I’ve been riding it the mornings and the afternoons, I depend on it,” Fujihara explains.

Even though a price hike was inevitable. Fujihara tells me people who don’t have a car don’t have much of a choice.

“I think people are just kind of going to end up taking in stride anyway, because what’s the alternative?” Fujihara said.

Car owners will also pay more in the New Year. The vehicle weight tax on Oahu goes up one cent for every pound.

That means if you own a four-door sedan, your car registration could set you back an additional 30 dollars each year.