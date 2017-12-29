The Chainsmokers to draw huge crowds to Aloha Stadium for one of the biggest concerts of the year

They’re one of the hottest acts in music right now, and they’re coming to Hawaii!

The Chainsmokers will help kick off New Year’s celebrations with a performance at Aloha Stadium tomorrow, December 30th!

This morning on Wake Up 2day, Samantha Spain, Sales and Marketing Specialist at Aloha Stadium joined us in studio to tell us what we need to know about the concert of the year!

Tickets to watch the Grammy and American Award winners are available online at http://www.nyehawaii.com. Tickets are also available tomorrow at Aloha Stadium Satellite booth 3/4 starting at 5:00 p.m. General Admission is $79.00, Premium

Field is $109.00 and limited VIP tickets are available for $195.00

Parking: $15.00 per car, $30 bus or limousine

Main Parking Gate 1 (Salt Lake Blvd.) will open at 3:00 P.M. Halawa Gate 3 will open at 5:00 P.M.

Turnstile gates 4 will open to the public starting at 5:00 P.M.. Spain says strict enforcement on outside food and beverages will be enforced at the gates and bags shall not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″ in size.

