UFC President Dana White says an event in Hawaii is being worked on

So you’re saying there’s a chance?

UFC President Dana White on Friday confirmed that the UFC is working on a potential event in Hawaii.

White told media members at a press conference for UFC 220 in Las Vegas that the organization could be holding its first event in the islands as the company gears up for its 25th anniversary.

“I changed my mind. I’ve always been afraid of doing it outside, plus it rains every ten minutes there,but we’re working on it and we really want to do it and obviously with a Hawaiian champion now too it makes a lot of sense” said White.

This past July White told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello that Hawaii’s lack of options in regards to venues is what has always held the company back from holding an event in the 50th state.

“Blaisdell is too small. Rains every 10 minutes in the other one (Aloha Stadium), and 10,000 seats (Sheriff Center) isn’t big enough. The last time we did a 10,000 seat arena at a place with the potential of Hawaii was like Mandalay Bay which is 12,000 seats. If Hawaii had an arena we’d have been there already” said White on July 9, 2017.

Following Waianae’s Max Holloway successfully defending his UFC featherweight title with a third round TKO win over Jose Aldo, Holloway conformed to KHON2 on his return to Honolulu that White had told him backstage that he may have to go against his fears and finally give the champion the fight at home that he has been asking for.

One thing to be kept in mind is that on numerous occasions in the past White has informed media and fans that the organization was working on an event in Hawaii, but ultimately it never materialized.