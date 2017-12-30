How to keep your four-legged family members safe on New Year’s Eve

New Year’s Eve is a big celebration for many people, but it’s often frightening for our four-legged family members.

The Hawaiian Humane Society tells KHON2 there’s usually a big influx of animals that come to the shelter around this time of year.

HHS says the sights and sounds of the new year send lots of animals into a panic.

“We think it’s really fun, all the pops and lights in the air. It’s a blast but pets are really confused by what’s going on, why all of a sudden they’re hearing these loud booms and seeing all these flashing lights,” Suzy Tam, with HHS, said. “They just want to get away from that noise.”

Whether you’re staying at home or going out, HHS suggests keeping your pets inside and keep them distracted with a television, radio, or treats.

We’re told the most important thing you can do as a pet owner is to get them microchipped. It only takes seconds and is with your pet forever.

“If you have a microchip, there is just a larger chance that we can reunite you,” Tam said.

Make sure your contact information is updated if your pet is already microchipped and get them a pet ID tag to attach to their collar.

If you’re fur baby gets out amid the celebrations, you can file a “lost pet” report on the HHS website.

“If your pet does come through our doors, we can try to work as quickly to make a match,” Tam said.

You can file a “found pet” report on the website too so if you find a lost pet, fill that out and take the animal to a vet to get scanned for a microchip.

Whether you’re looking for your pet or you found one, spread the word on social media.

“There’s so many different groups like Stolen Stuff Hawaii, there’s our Facebook page, there is a group called Paw Posse Oahu that’s been striving to reunite lost pets with their owners so post all over social media,” Tam said.

HHS offers microchipping services for $20. They’ll be open on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.