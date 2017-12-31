83-year-old disabled man Injured in Napili structure fire

An 83-year-old disabled man was injured being evacuated from a structure fire on Maui.

At 10:09 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, West Maui fire crews responded to the fire on Hale Malia Place in Napili.

Firefighters found the detached garage at the front of a home fully engulfed in flames. Crews quickly brought the fire under control.

Five adult family members were in the home when the fire broke out. An occupant discovered the fire and alerted the rest of the family.

Neighbors helped carry the elderly man from the home. The man received moderate burns to his body while being carried from the home by neighbors. The man was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center in stable condition and was the only one injured in the incident.

The Maui Fire Department said the cause of the fire could not be determined.

Damage to the 500 square foot garage and nearby main house was estimated at $130,000 to the structure. Loss to contents was estimated at $30,000.