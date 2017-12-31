New Year’s Eve excitement on the Las Vegas Strip

The Las Vegas Strip is expected to have more than 300,000 people for New Year’s Eve celebrations and the excitement is building.

It doesn’t matter where people are from.

“We are from Dallas,” said Kendall Russell.

Whether it’s the United States or overseas.

“My home is Belgium,” said Pascal Beyaert.

Reporter Anthony Bailey hit the Las Vegas Strip to find out, of all places to celebrate the New Year, why Las Vegas?

Thousands are betting on a great New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas.

“It’s the best place to be for New Year’s Eve,” said Taina Rego, visiting from Brazil.

We caught up with Rego who is part of a group of students. Although they are spending the semester studying in San Diego they decided to see what all the buzz was about.

“Enjoy it with my friends and hit a few night clubs.”

For Eli Jalalifar it’s about fun.

Her daughter, is one of many that will go in search of the the A list talent performing.

“Gucci, Gucci Maine. He’s just an awesome rapper,” Paria Jalalifar said.

So, regardless of the reason and how far they traveled to come to Las Vegas, they all had one thing in mind — having a great time on the Las Vegas Strip. A night that will be capped by a fireworks show that begins at midnight.