Brian Loftus has that and more in a trip around the world on the Strip.
Trip Around the World from the Strip: Venetian
In Venice, Italy there are 77 canals that offer gondola rides, but in Las Vegas at the Venetian there are only two. Most of the gondola ride tours at the Venetian take about 13 minutes. The guide sings as visitors make their way through the tour.