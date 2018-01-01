First baby born in 2018 in Hawaii hails from Maui

The state’s first new baby of the year is Franklin Wilde Wilson. He was born at 12:23 a.m. at Maui Memorial Medical Center at 8 pounds 13 ounces.

His parents Amanda and Johnny own the Wai Bar on Market Street.

The first baby born on Oahu was named Melody Jane Irorita-Siri and was delivered at 1:28 a.m. at Kaiser Moanalua.

The first babies born at other hospitals across the state are as follows:

12:51 a.m. Hilo Medical Center

2:52 a.m. Kapiolani Medical Center

5:53 a.m. The Queen’s Medical Center