First baby born in 2018 in Hawaii hails from Maui

By Published: Updated:
Franklin Wilde Wilson. Photo courtesy Wilson family.

The state’s first new baby of the year is Franklin Wilde Wilson. He was born at 12:23 a.m. at Maui Memorial Medical Center at 8 pounds 13 ounces.

His parents Amanda and Johnny own the Wai Bar on Market Street.

The first baby born on Oahu was named Melody Jane Irorita-Siri and was delivered at 1:28 a.m. at Kaiser Moanalua.

The first babies born at other hospitals across the state are as follows:

  • 12:51 a.m. Hilo Medical Center
  • 2:52 a.m. Kapiolani Medical Center
  • 5:53 a.m. The Queen’s Medical Center

